Highland gets down early, falls to Triton in Region IV championship

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Highland trailed 17-5 after the first quarter and never recovered from there as the Cougars fell to Triton 62-58 in the NJCAA Division 1 Region IV title game.

A year after not fielding a women’s basketball program, Highland found itself with a chance to win its third region championship in four seasons. However, the Cougars were bogged down by turnovers in their loss to the Trojans. Highland turned the ball over 24 times compared to Trition’s 12.

Aquin grad Abby Barr led the Cougars in scoring 17. She also added 12 rebounds, before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Pearl City native Tyra Clark was the only other player on the Highland squad to score in double-figures (12).

