City of Chicago updates emergency travel order

The Chicago Department of Public Health updated the Emergency Travel Order Tuesday.
By CBS
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Public Health updated the Emergency Travel Order Tuesday.

North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio, and Washington D.C. have moved from the yellow to orange tier. Idaho, Montana, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina have moved from the orange to the yellow tier.

Based on current data:

  • 25 yellow states and 1 territory: Oklahoma, Mississippi, New Mexico, Indiana, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Kansas, Wisconsin, Washington, California, Wyoming, Missouri, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Kentucky, Idaho, Montana, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina
  • 24 orange states and District of Columbia: New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Florida, Delaware, Connecticut, Colorado, Vermont, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Alaska, Virginia, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Michigan, West Virginia, Maryland, Maine, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio, and District of Columbia

The guidance for each tier is:

  • Yellow: States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents.
    • No quarantine or pre-arrival test required. Maintain strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings
  • Orange: States have a rolling 7-day average above 15 cases/day/100k residents
    • 10-day quarantine OR pre-arrival negative test no more than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago with strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings
    • Be fully vaccinated, as defined as two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after one dose of a single-dose vaccine and not have symptoms

