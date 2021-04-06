Advertisement

Beloit Public Library to waive late fees for youth and young adult books

Damaged and lost books will be subjected to fines
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2021
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Public Library will no longer charge overdue fines on all youth and young adult materials, regardless of who checks them out.

The policy change includes materials like picture and board books, chapter books, magazines, movies and music. The library says it has removed all pending fines on young adult and youth materials.

The Beloit Public Library says this change is to ensure all families can borrow materials without the fear of a debt trap. The library will still accrue fees for items that are lost or damaged.

