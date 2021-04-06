80′s Likely Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds today with southwest winds 10 - 20 MPH and highs around 80. A few clouds tonight as we drop to the upper 50′s. Dry most of the day on Wednesday as we hit the upper 70′s. There’s a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and better chances heading through the evening. Scattered shower chances on Thursday with highs in the low 60′s as it turns cooler through the weekend.

