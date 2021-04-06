Advertisement

80′s Likely Today

T-Storms Possible Tomorrow Afternoon
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds today with southwest winds 10 - 20 MPH and highs around 80. A few clouds tonight as we drop to the upper 50′s. Dry most of the day on Wednesday as we hit the upper 70′s. There’s a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and better chances heading through the evening. Scattered shower chances on Thursday with highs in the low 60′s as it turns cooler through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Michael Funk
More than $10K raised in 2 hours for victim of Stephenson Co. crash
Roscoe man, 52, killed in Stephenson Co. crash
Two dead, three injured after car accident in Stephenson County
Death investigation underway in Rockford

Latest News

A fast-moving disturbance is to bring us our next storm chances during the daytime Wednesday.
2021′s first 80s on track Tuesday before pattern turns much more active
Sunshine and warm southerly winds are to produce our first 80° of the year Tuesday.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 4/5/2021
Showers and T-Storms Possible
Showers and T-Storms Possible
Showers and a few non-severe storms may occur overnight, especially north of the Wisconsin...
Warmth to persist, though more stormy pattern looms starting Sunday night