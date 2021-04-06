Advertisement

31st anniversary of Community Banking Week in Illinois

Small town banks all across the state are serving the needs of local families and businesses.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This week is the 31st anniversary of Community Banking Week in Illinois.

Celebration is called for the important contribution local banks make not only to the local economy, but the nations economy as well. Small town banks all across the state are serving the needs of local families and businesses.

Unlike larger bank chains, community banks reinvest local dollars to the people who live and work in their community. Tom Walsh, President of Northwest Bank says investing in local businesses promotes trust within the Stateline.

“Our team here we are all local people we live in the community we interact with people in the community outside of work and so those relationships can grow and do often times grow to more than just a business relationship and so we think that is also important because we know how important it is to you to have your business grow have your business be successful,” Walsh said.

