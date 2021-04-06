2021′s first 80s on track Tuesday before pattern turns much more active

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For awhile Monday, it appeared as though temperatures may never get out of the 60s in the Stateline, as clouds restricted warming for much of the day. The sun made an appearance at long last by mid to late afternoon, allowing temperatures to soar in a big way. By day’s end, temperatures had topped out in the middle and upper 70s areawide.

Though clouds dominated much of Monday, we were able to warm into the middle and upper 70s once sunshine took over in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All signs point to a fourth straight day in the 70s Tuesday, and there are strong indications that our first 80° temperature of the year is to occur! Sunshine is to be much more plentiful in supply Tuesday compared to Monday, which alone should be enough to send temperatures a few degrees warmer by comparison. A gusty southwesterly wind of up to 30 miles per hour will further contribute to the warming.

More sunshine is expected on Tuesday, which should allow us to reach the 80° mark. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While most indications are that conditions will remain dry through Tuesday night, there remains a small possibility that a few isolated showers or storms may pop here or there, especially during the evening and overnight hours. We could certainly use some rainfall around here, as our precipitation shortfall continues to grow. Not only has that contributed to dry soil and elevated fire danger, the dryness has also exacerbated pollen levels for allergy sufferers. Tree pollen, in particular, has been problematic of late, though mold spore counts are also on the rise.

Tree pollen remains a major issue for allergy sufferers Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A steady rain would certainly assist in reducing some of these levels, and while Wednesday is to start dry, rainfall may be just what’s on the menu, coming in multiple waves. Sunshine and warm, southerly winds are to be with us to start Wednesday, though a fast-moving impulse is to bring rainfall our way at or around midday.

A fast-moving disturbance is to bring us our next storm chances during the daytime Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This initial disturbance is to bring a few hours of showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, though amounts are not anticipated to be significant. The second wave of rainfall due in later that night may prove to be different. Model projections continue to suggest a slow-moving system is likely to bring several hours of steady rain our way beginning Wednesday evening, and continuing throughout much of the night. Come Thursday morning, it’s fair to assume rain will be continuing.

Rain will continue through much of the night Wednesday and will likely remain in place to start our Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain is likely to occur occasionally through much of the day Thursday, though dry hours are to become increasingly likely later on in the day.

Rain will remain in the forecast Thursday, though dry hours are to be increasingly likely later in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While breaks in the action are to become more numerous Thursday night into Friday, the storm’s impacts here aren’t to be finished. The slow-moving nature of the system is likely to keep at least some wrap around moisture in or around the Stateline well into Friday. Showers will remain at least a possibility through Friday, particularly in the morning hours.

The slow-moving storm's backwash moisture may still provide the area with more rain into Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Severe weather is not to be a concern with any of the upcoming disturbances, however several rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning are to be expected. Furthermore, model projections are beginning to become more closely aligned in terms of how much rain might be on the way. As of Tuesday evening, the spread in model rainfall forecasts has closed to between 1.10″ on the low end to 1.64″ on the higher side of the spectrum. It’s far from a done deal just yet, but it’s at least encouraging. We’ll keep our fingers crossed. Close monitoring of this evolving situation will remain prudent, and that we will.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.