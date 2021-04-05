Advertisement

Woman gets jail for dragging puppy to death

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A Brookfield woman will spend a year in jail for dragging a puppy to its death.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that 48-year-old Rebecca Schroederus dragged her parents five-month-old English bulldog, Dolly, through the grass and pavement during a walk, causing the dog to bleed from its mouth and eventually die.

She was charged in August 2019 with felony mistreatment of animals. She pleaded no contest on March 10 in exchange for prosecutors dropping several felony bail jumping charges and a retail theft count. She was sentenced on March 24.

