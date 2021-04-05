Warmth to persist, though more stormy pattern looms starting Sunday night
Despite warmth, severe threat remains very low
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to come up with enough proper superlatives to describe just how perfect our weekend weather was in the Stateline. One day after Saturday’s 72° high temperature, Easter Sunday produced a high temperature of 78°, the warmest reading since an 80° temperature back on October 10!
While the weekend featured wall-to-wall sunshine each day, clouds are gathering out ahead of a very weak cold front that has actually been responsible for the development of a cluster of showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms Sunday evening.
The current trajectory and speed of the storms places them in or near our area sometime between 11:00pm and 1:00am, exiting no later that 3:00 or 4:00 Monday morning. While a few rumbles of thunder and a few flashes of lightning are possible, the storms have exhibited a weakening trend over the past hour. With that trend expected to continue, severe weather is not a concern here. The best chances for any activity will be north of the Wisconsin border, though a few may sneak down as far south as the US-20 corridor.
This impulse is just the first of many expected to affect our area as the pattern turns decidedly more active this week. Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast daily through at least Friday, though it should be noted that dry hours (and many of them) are promised each day as well. Despite a slight shower/thunderstorm chance Monday, it’s expected the majority of the day is to be dry. Combine the fact we’ll be starting from a much warmer base Monday than Sunday (55° vs. 39°), the presence of an again-gusty southwesterly wind, and the prospects for at least some mixed sunshine, an 80° high temperature is certainly a possibility.
Another disturbance takes aim on the region early in the day Tuesday. It’s to provide at least a chance for a shower, especially in the first half of the day, though renewed development isn’t out of the question in the afternoon. Temperatures should again reach the middle and upper 70s.
A third, more organized system is to arrive either late Tuesday night, but more likely Wednesday. It’s this system that represents our best chance for more organized, soaking rainfall that’s desperately needed here. The early read on this system is that Wednesday’s to open dry, and that much of the daytime may very well remain quiet.
Rain chances ramp up quickly as Wednesday evening rolls around, and it’s appearing increasingly likely that several hours of steady rain may be in the cards. It’s a distinct possibility that rain may continue with limited interruption well into Thursday.
As the system SLOWLY drifts eastward, a few more breaks in the action are likely to occur later in the day Thursday.
The storm’s painfully slow movement will force us to keep rainfall chances in the forecast early in the day Friday, though dry hours are likely to outnumber the wet ones come the afternoon. A few hours of mixed sunshine are even possible.
It’s no secret we could use the rain in these parts. Since the beginning of March, we’re running a precipitation deficit of nearly an inch and a half, so our ground could certainly use a drink. Model projections for rainfall during the week ahead vary wildly, as one would expect at this distance in time. While the most bullish projections suggest well over two inches of rain in the week ahead, it’s been our finding that during abnormally dry periods models tend to be a bit too bullish with precipitation amounts. That said, such a solution isn’t to be discounted. Close monitoring of future model runs will be needed, and that we will.
