Warmth to persist, though more stormy pattern looms starting Sunday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to come up with enough proper superlatives to describe just how perfect our weekend weather was in the Stateline. One day after Saturday’s 72° high temperature, Easter Sunday produced a high temperature of 78°, the warmest reading since an 80° temperature back on October 10!

Sunday was easily the warmest day of 2021 to date!

While the weekend featured wall-to-wall sunshine each day, clouds are gathering out ahead of a very weak cold front that has actually been responsible for the development of a cluster of showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms Sunday evening.

Storms are moving out of Iowa into Wisconsin. These are moving almost due east.

The current trajectory and speed of the storms places them in or near our area sometime between 11:00pm and 1:00am, exiting no later that 3:00 or 4:00 Monday morning. While a few rumbles of thunder and a few flashes of lightning are possible, the storms have exhibited a weakening trend over the past hour. With that trend expected to continue, severe weather is not a concern here. The best chances for any activity will be north of the Wisconsin border, though a few may sneak down as far south as the US-20 corridor.

Showers and a few non-severe storms may occur overnight, especially north of the Wisconsin border.

This impulse is just the first of many expected to affect our area as the pattern turns decidedly more active this week. Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast daily through at least Friday, though it should be noted that dry hours (and many of them) are promised each day as well. Despite a slight shower/thunderstorm chance Monday, it’s expected the majority of the day is to be dry. Combine the fact we’ll be starting from a much warmer base Monday than Sunday (55° vs. 39°), the presence of an again-gusty southwesterly wind, and the prospects for at least some mixed sunshine, an 80° high temperature is certainly a possibility.

While a few showers or storms can't be ruled out at any time, expect the vast majority of Monday to be warm and dry.

Another disturbance takes aim on the region early in the day Tuesday. It’s to provide at least a chance for a shower, especially in the first half of the day, though renewed development isn’t out of the question in the afternoon. Temperatures should again reach the middle and upper 70s.

Another weak disturbance may bring showers to the area Tuesday, though dry hours are promised.

A third, more organized system is to arrive either late Tuesday night, but more likely Wednesday. It’s this system that represents our best chance for more organized, soaking rainfall that’s desperately needed here. The early read on this system is that Wednesday’s to open dry, and that much of the daytime may very well remain quiet.

The best chances for rain this week will come as a more organized system approaches the area Wednesday.

Rain chances ramp up quickly as Wednesday evening rolls around, and it’s appearing increasingly likely that several hours of steady rain may be in the cards. It’s a distinct possibility that rain may continue with limited interruption well into Thursday.

While much of the day Wednesday will be dry, the same can't be said for Wednesday night.

A steady rain is likely to fall for much of Wednesday night, continuing into early Thursday.

Steady rain is likely across much of the area for the first half of Thursday.

As the system SLOWLY drifts eastward, a few more breaks in the action are likely to occur later in the day Thursday.

The slow-moving system will continue it's migration eastward late Thursday, allowing for more breaks in the action.

The storm’s painfully slow movement will force us to keep rainfall chances in the forecast early in the day Friday, though dry hours are likely to outnumber the wet ones come the afternoon. A few hours of mixed sunshine are even possible.

The pesky system's slow movement will keep shower chances in the forecast through Friday, especially early.

It’s no secret we could use the rain in these parts. Since the beginning of March, we’re running a precipitation deficit of nearly an inch and a half, so our ground could certainly use a drink. Model projections for rainfall during the week ahead vary wildly, as one would expect at this distance in time. While the most bullish projections suggest well over two inches of rain in the week ahead, it’s been our finding that during abnormally dry periods models tend to be a bit too bullish with precipitation amounts. That said, such a solution isn’t to be discounted. Close monitoring of future model runs will be needed, and that we will.

As one would expect, models diverge considerably when it comes to how much rain we could get in the coming week.

