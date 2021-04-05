Advertisement

Spring wildlife baby shower to benefit ‘Hoo’ Haven

Activities are both indoors and outdoors, rain or shine.
Hoo Haven receives two new grants
Hoo Haven receives two new grants
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - On Saturday, May 1, the many volunteers of “Hoo” Haven in Durand will host a community spring wildlife baby shower to benefit wildlife newborns.

The fundraising benefit will celebrate newborn arrivals. Visitors may come to the facility at 10823 Cleveland Rd. in Durand between noon and 3 p.m.

Wildlife newborns will be available for “quiet” viewing to see how dedicated volunteers care for them daily. Interactive exhibits, self-guided tours, scavenger hunt and educational programs are planned for this event.

This event is free, those attending are asked to consider bringing a small baby shower gift for the animals from the wish list, purchasing items from the gift shop, or offering a cash donation into a collection box. You can check their website or “Hoo Haven Events” Facebook page for wish lists.

Activities are both indoors and outdoors, rain or shine. Be prepared for the weather and dress accordingly, including masks as COVID-19 guidelines state. Social distancing will be enforced.

People of all ages are welcome to come out to his event. Children must be supervised by an adult at all times. Self-guided tours include walking on rough gravel or grassy paths between buildings and during tours. Gift baskets from our COVID-canceled fundraisers will be available for purchase. Volunteers will be available to answer questions and more.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, three injured after car accident in Stephenson County
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Death investigation underway in Rockford
Young boy saves grandpa
Local 5-year-old credited with saving his grandpa’s life
Michael Funk
More than $10K raised in 2 hours for victim of Stephenson Co. crash

Latest News

COMMUNITY BANKING WEEK
31st anniversary of Community Banking Week in Illinois
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. adds 209 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 6.6%
Rent payments are still due, but working with your landlord is an option for those who can not...
Winnebago Co. tenants, landlords can apply for funding to pay past due rent
gas prices
Gas prices nearly double since last year
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 photo, voters cast their ballots during early voting in...
State Board of Elections executive director claims to be victim of extortion attempt