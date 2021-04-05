Spring wildlife baby shower to benefit ‘Hoo’ Haven

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - On Saturday, May 1, the many volunteers of “Hoo” Haven in Durand will host a community spring wildlife baby shower to benefit wildlife newborns.

The fundraising benefit will celebrate newborn arrivals. Visitors may come to the facility at 10823 Cleveland Rd. in Durand between noon and 3 p.m.

Wildlife newborns will be available for “quiet” viewing to see how dedicated volunteers care for them daily. Interactive exhibits, self-guided tours, scavenger hunt and educational programs are planned for this event.

This event is free, those attending are asked to consider bringing a small baby shower gift for the animals from the wish list, purchasing items from the gift shop, or offering a cash donation into a collection box. You can check their website or “Hoo Haven Events” Facebook page for wish lists.

Activities are both indoors and outdoors, rain or shine. Be prepared for the weather and dress accordingly, including masks as COVID-19 guidelines state. Social distancing will be enforced.

People of all ages are welcome to come out to his event. Children must be supervised by an adult at all times. Self-guided tours include walking on rough gravel or grassy paths between buildings and during tours. Gift baskets from our COVID-canceled fundraisers will be available for purchase. Volunteers will be available to answer questions and more.

