Showers and T-Storms Possible

Warmth to Continue
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chances of showers and t-storms possible today with an extremely low severe risk. Highs in the mid to upper 70′s with southwest winds 10 - 20 MPH. Slight chance for showers and rumbles of thunder tonight with lows in the upper 50′s. Another chance at scattered showers and t-storms tomorrow with high back in the middle 70′s. It won’t cool down until Thursday as we keep slight chances for showers through Saturday.

