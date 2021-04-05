Advertisement

Roscoe man, 52, killed in Stephenson Co. crash

The death is still under investigation by the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WIFR) - A 52-year-old Roscoe man was one of two people killed after a crash in Stephenson County crash on April 3.

Three others were injured after the crash. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the two-vehicle crash with injuries and entrapment on Winneshiek Road, west of Afolkey Road in Lancaster Township around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was flown by medical helicopter from the scene to the hospital but medical staff were not able to revive him. He then died from blunt trauma of the chest and right leg, according to the Winnebago County Coroner.

The death is still under investigation by the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. Toxicology tests will be available in three weeks.

