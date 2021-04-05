Rockford man arrested after narcotics investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old Rockford man was arrested and faces drug charges after a narcotics investigation on Tuesday, March 30.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit received complaints from the community regarding a subject dealing narcotics in the Rockford area. After an investigation, that individual was identified as Joshua A. Menchaca, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, March 30, authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 2500 block of Starkweather Road and took Menchaca into custody.

During the search, deputies found more than 94 pounds of cannabis, THC edibles and THC concentrates along with 25 grams of cocaine, hundreds of Xanax pills, hundreds of Adderall pills, 124 grams of mushrooms and more than $44,000, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also seized two firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition from the residence. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized the following charges:

Possession with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of cocaine.

Possession with the Intent to Deliver over 5,000 grams of Cannabis.

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a controlled substance (Adderall).

Possession with the Intent to Deliver 50-200 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.

Possession with Intent to Deliver a controlled substance (Xanax).

