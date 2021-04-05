Rockford Fire responds to house fire Sunday afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews battle a blaze Sunday afternoon near N. Rockton Ave.

Firefighters say around 3 p.m. they were called to the 2300 block of Bell Ave. for reports of a residential structure fire. Once on the scene, crews say heavy fire and smoke could be seen from the side of the single story ranch home.

Fire officials say the flames were brought under control within minutes, and no one was hurt. Damages are estimated at $25,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

