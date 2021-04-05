Rochelle getting $550K grant for public infrastructure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rochelle was named a recipient of the 2020 Community Development Block Grant for public infrastructure worth $550,000 from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.

A total of $18.2 million will be awarded to 34 communities across the state, enabling cities and towns in non-metropolitan areas to make repairs to shared water and sewer infrastructure. With projects spread throughout Illinois, an estimated 113,266 residents will benefit from infrastructure upgrades, according to the governor’s office.

“Every community deserves clean water and reliable sewer service, and I’m proud to advance that right for over 113,000 Illinois residents in 34 downstate and rural community areas,” Gov. Pritzker said. “The 2020 Public Infrastructure grants program will empower cities and towns across the state to improve the quality of life for their residents, invest in community, create jobs, and lay the groundwork for even more revitalization down the road. As we look to shape an even stronger post-pandemic economy, it’s essential that we do so in a way that uplifts the whole state, across every zip code, and this $18 million infrastructure investment does right by that mission.”

Public infrastructure grants are designed to provide communities with funding to improve public infrastructure and eliminate conditions detrimental to public health, safety and public welfare. Eligible uses of funding include repairs and system upgrades for water and sewer lines, as well as new and reconstruction projects including sewer treatment systems, pump stations and more.

Grants will be provided in every economic development region, with the majority of funds benefitting primarily rural geographies. Local governments were able to request a maximum award of $550,000, with an average grant size for the 2020 program at $536,000. Preference was given for projects located in underserved areas, opportunity zones and those which proposed a non-state matching component to drive the maximum investment to the area.

Since the CDBG public infrastructure began, nearly $470 million in CDBG Public Infrastructure dollars have been distributed to 1,654 communities around the state. Public Infrastructure program repairs can help alleviate the price consumers pay on their monthly bills, with inadequate or poor-performing sewage systems driving up the cost of sanitary sewer collection and treatment in many cases.

The CDBG Public Infrastructure project is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. These state-administered funds are earmarked exclusively for non-metropolitan communities that do not receive CDBG entitlement funding from HUD. All funding will benefit communities with 51 percent or more low-to-moderate income residences, in accordance with CDBG program requirements.

The 2021 program makes another $18 million available for public infrastructure projects. The deadline for communities to apply is Tuesday, Aug. 3. Communities interested in applying for 2021 program should attend the Office of Community Development Public Infrastructure Workshop, scheduled for April 12. To register to attend, visit DCEO’s website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.