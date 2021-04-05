Redistricting process begins in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Every ten years, following the census, legislators in Illinois embark on the cumbersome task of redrawing Senate and House districts across the state.

This year the task is a bit more complicated due to the delayed 2020 Census; state legislators must rely on data from the American Survey to estimate demographic changes.

Population decline has been a problem across the state, impacting cities like Rockford, Chicago, and even the Illinois portion of the St. Louis metro area. State Representative Dave Vella isn’t concerned about the Rockford region losing a seat in Springfield.

“We’ll most likely see lines drawn in a new way. On the state level, we’re not going to be losing anyone from the area. We’re not growing, but we’re not shrinking enough either to worry about that,” Vella told 23 News.

On the Senate side, there’s a new way for constituents to contribute to the map drawing process.

“There’s an online portal where people can go online and draw their own map.. that captures the needs of their own neighborhood. I’ll give you the website ILsenateredistricting.com and thanks to the internet people will have unprecedented access to this process and what this map will look like, so right now they have an opportunity for their voices to be heard,” State Senator Steve Stadelman told 23 News.

State legislators have to submit preliminary maps by June 1.

