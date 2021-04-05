One person injured after car accident Saturday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is injured after a car accident Saturday night on Rockford’s east side.

Fire officials say around 10:30 p.m. on Friday they were called to E. State St. and Bell School Rd. for reports of a motor vehicle accident requiring extrication. Within five minutes, crews say they were on the scene and found a van on its side with one person trapped inside.

Firefighters say they were able to extricate the person within 22 minutes. The victim was taken to an area hospital, and was listed in stable condition.

