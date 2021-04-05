Advertisement

One dead after crash in Rock County Sunday afternoon

Police say the victim is a 34-year-old woman from Beloit.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old woman from Beloit is dead after a crash in Rock County Sunday afternoon.

Police say around 2:40 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle fatal accident on W. STH 81 near S CTH H. Once on scene, officers say the car was traveling westbound on W STH 81 and rounding a long curve when the driver began to yaw due to speed and entered into the opposite lane of traffic entering the eastbound ditch and began to roll before hitting a tree.

Police say the woman was not wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

