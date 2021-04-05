4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A minor earthquake gave the Los Angeles area an early morning jolt.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4 quake hit at 4:44 a.m. Monday and was centered east of Los Angeles International Airport in the Inglewood area.

It also was relatively deep, at 12 miles.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.0 - 2km ENE of Lennox, CA https://t.co/siQLoUiQcS — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 5, 2021

The USGS says light shaking was reported across the greater metropolitan area and no significant damage was expected.

A magnitude 3.3 tremor was the largest of several foreshocks, and a series of tiny aftershocks followed.

