Advertisement

Inmates stage uprising at St. Louis jail dogged by unrest

News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Law...
News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Law enforcement responded to bring the jail under control.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis leaders are once again trying to find answers after the second significant inmate uprising in two months at a downtown jail.

Detainees broke windows, set a fire and threw chairs and other items out of a third-floor window Sunday night at the City Justice Center.

City officials say there were no serious injuries.

The jail has been the site of multiple uprisings over the past several months, including a revolt in February involving more than 100 detainees.

Inmates have voiced concerns about conditions at the jail and the coronavirus pandemic. A task force has been appointed to examine the issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, three injured after car accident in Stephenson County
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Death investigation underway in Rockford
Young boy saves grandpa
Local 5-year-old credited with saving his grandpa’s life
Michael Funk
More than $10K raised in 2 hours for victim of Stephenson Co. crash

Latest News

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over UCLA guard David Singleton (34) to win the game...
The Latest: Butler 2 quick 3s for Baylor in 2nd half
Los Angeles Dodgers fans Oliver Olson, left, of San Diego, Juan Campo and Rudy Soto, both of...
AP source: MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Growing concern over COVID-19 variant infecting children
Chauvin trial: Was his knee on Floyd's shoulder?
The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment ban