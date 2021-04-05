Advertisement

IDPH: 2,102 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

The IDPH said more than 80 counties have now expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Illinois residents 16 years and older.
COVID-19 in Illinois
By CBS
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHICAGO (CBS) —  Despite mass vaccination efforts, the state is still seeing more than 2,000 COVID cases in Illinois.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 2,102 new cases were confirmed with an additional 11 new deaths. The IDPH said as of now, there have been a total of 1,258,736 coronavirus cases reported  in the state.

The state’s health department also reported that on Sunday, 27,248 doses were reported administered in Illinois. But the reporting by some providers may be delayed for Easter Sunday holiday.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 29 to April 4 is 3.8 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 29 - April 4 is 4.5 percent.

More than 80 counties have expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Illinois residents 16 years and older - Public...

Posted by Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday, April 5, 2021

On Sunday, the IDPH reported 2,839 new COVID cases and 13 additional deaths.

The IDPH said more than 80 counties have now expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Illinois residents 16 years and older.

All Illinois residents will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine starting next Monday, April 12. That means all state-supported mass vaccination sites, local health departments, pharmacy partners – every jurisdiction that gets its vaccine from the state’s allocation – will be instructed to fully open eligibility.

