More than $10K raised in 2 hours for victim of Stephenson Co. crash

Michael Funk
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An online fundraiser has been made to help the family of Michael Funk after he died in a fatal crash that killed another person and injured three others on Saturday night in Stephenson County.

The GoFundMe has raised $10,040 of the $10,000 goal.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the two vehicle accident with injuries and entrapment on Winneshiek Road, west of Afolkey Road in Lancaster Township around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is still under investigation.

