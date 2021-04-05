More than $10K raised in 2 hours for victim of Stephenson Co. crash
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is still under investigation.
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An online fundraiser has been made to help the family of Michael Funk after he died in a fatal crash that killed another person and injured three others on Saturday night in Stephenson County.
The GoFundMe has raised $10,040 of the $10,000 goal.
The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the two vehicle accident with injuries and entrapment on Winneshiek Road, west of Afolkey Road in Lancaster Township around 6 p.m. Saturday.
