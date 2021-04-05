Advertisement

Gas prices nearly double since last year

Today, prices are up to more than $3.
gas prices
gas prices(unknown)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford sit at more than $3, as the nation’s average decreases for the first time in months.

According to AAA, prices at the pump just one year ago sat at $1.96. Today, prices are up to more than $3.

Nationally, however, there is some good news as prices are beginning to fall across the country. Prices have decreased for the first time since November of last year. Currently, the average price per gallon in the U.S. is $2.86.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, three injured after car accident in Stephenson County
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Death investigation underway in Rockford
Young boy saves grandpa
Local 5-year-old credited with saving his grandpa’s life
Michael Funk
More than $10K raised in 2 hours for victim of Stephenson Co. crash

Latest News

COMMUNITY BANKING WEEK
31st anniversary of Community Banking Week in Illinois
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. adds 209 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 6.6%
Rent payments are still due, but working with your landlord is an option for those who can not...
Winnebago Co. tenants, landlords can apply for funding to pay past due rent
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 photo, voters cast their ballots during early voting in...
State Board of Elections executive director claims to be victim of extortion attempt