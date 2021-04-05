Gas prices nearly double since last year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford sit at more than $3, as the nation’s average decreases for the first time in months.

According to AAA, prices at the pump just one year ago sat at $1.96. Today, prices are up to more than $3.

Nationally, however, there is some good news as prices are beginning to fall across the country. Prices have decreased for the first time since November of last year. Currently, the average price per gallon in the U.S. is $2.86.

