Candidates for Belvidere Mayor make one last push for votes

Local political leaders said this election is important because who will sit in the seat will help guide the city through pandemic recovery.
Belvidere election
Belvidere election(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As much of the stateline gears up for Tuesday’s election, area politicians make a final plea - get out and vote. Local leaders talk about why your vote is important.

Belvidere voters will cast their final ballots tomorrow, in an election that will determine the next Mayor.

“We want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity to come out tomorrow and let their voice be heard,” said Boone County Clerk, Julie Bliss.

If elected, incumbent Mike Chamberlain will enter his third term. He said he’s spent the last eight years unifying the community and furthering economic and educational development. Chamberlain said those efforts created more than 5,000 jobs.

“I believe what floats all of our boats as best for everybody, and building relationships is important and it helps all of us,” said Chamberlain.

His opponent, Clint Morris is a businessman and former first ward alderman. After trying to reach Morris for a comment, declined. But in a post on Facebook, he said the current administration puts profits ahead of the voter’s interests.

“I decided to run for Mayor when our current Mayor, after collecting thousands of dollars in out-of-town special interest money voted in return to subsidize them with your tax money by eliminating impact fees... this simply places their profits ahead of YOUR interests,” Morris said. “That is nothing more than cronyism and “pay to play” and it is simply wrong.”

Bliss said it’s important to vote in this election.

“These are our local leaders,” said Bliss. “These are the people who are making decisions that will directly impact us almost immediately.”

Bliss said other races are on the ballot, including fire protection districts and school board members.

