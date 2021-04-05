Boone, DeKalb Co. projects get $2M to manage truck traffic

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that more than $2 million has been awarded for three projects in Boone County and two projects in DeKalb County.

The 21 total state projects of $36 million will upgrade roads to accommodate local truck traffic, according to IDOT.

“That will create jobs and boost economic activity in communities throughout the state. The funding is yet another example of IDOT under Gov. Pritzker making sure communities have the resources they need to attract business, manage growth and improve local quality of life,” according to IDOT.

BOONE COUNTY:

Agency: Boone County (on behalf of Boone Township)

Route: Centerville Road

Beginning Termini: U.S. 20

Ending Termini: Grain Storing and Drying Facility

ADT: 150

Lane Miles: 4.00

Total Cost: $1,194,652

Funded: $202,000

Connecting Truck Routes: U.S. 20

Agency: Boone County

Route: Poplar Grove Road

Beginning Termini: City of Belvidere

Ending Termini: Village of Poplar Grove

ADT: 5,500

Lane Miles: 14.00

Total Cost: $1,366,042

Funded: $630,000

Connecting Truck Routes: Municipality

Agency: Boone County (on behalf of Flora Township)

Route: Irene Road

Beginning Termini: U.S. 20

Ending Termini: Beverly Materials and William Charles Quarries

ADT: 3,200

Lane Miles: 4.00

Total Cost: $702,919

Funded: $246,000

Connecting Truck Routes: U.S. 20

DEKALB COUNTY:

Agency: DeKalb County

Route: Chicago Road

Beginning Termini: Illinois 23

Ending Termini: Shabbona Road

ADT: 1,050

Lane Miles: 13.99

Total Cost: $1,591,000

Funded: $ 651,370

Connecting Truck Routes: Illinois 23

Agency: DeKalb County

Route: Waterman Road, Perry Road, South First Street

Beginning Termini: Village of Waterman

Ending Termini: City of DeKalb

ADT: 510/2,000/ 950

Lane Miles: 20.94

Total Cost: $3,322,644

Funded: $900,000

Connecting Truck Routes: Municipality

“Illinois is the country’s transportation hub, with freight activity a cornerstone of the state’s economy,” Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “At IDOT, we want our local partners to have the necessary tools to manage traffic safely and spur even more job creation and economic growth.”

The grants are made possible through IDOT’s Truck Access Route Program, which allows counties, municipalities and townships to apply for assistance in upgrading roads to accommodate 80,000-pound trucks and become designated truck routes. A maximum of $900,000 can be awarded to projects that improve connections to other designated truck routes and businesses that generate truck traffic. Additional information on the program can be found here.

Last month, IDOT provided the third of six $250 million installments to local governments as part of the six-year, $33.2 billion capital program

