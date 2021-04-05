Boone, DeKalb Co. projects get $2M to manage truck traffic
Leverages total $36 million investment to create designated truck routes.
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that more than $2 million has been awarded for three projects in Boone County and two projects in DeKalb County.
The 21 total state projects of $36 million will upgrade roads to accommodate local truck traffic, according to IDOT.
“That will create jobs and boost economic activity in communities throughout the state. The funding is yet another example of IDOT under Gov. Pritzker making sure communities have the resources they need to attract business, manage growth and improve local quality of life,” according to IDOT.
BOONE COUNTY:
Agency: Boone County (on behalf of Boone Township)
Route: Centerville Road
Beginning Termini: U.S. 20
Ending Termini: Grain Storing and Drying Facility
ADT: 150
Lane Miles: 4.00
Total Cost: $1,194,652
Funded: $202,000
Connecting Truck Routes: U.S. 20
Agency: Boone County
Route: Poplar Grove Road
Beginning Termini: City of Belvidere
Ending Termini: Village of Poplar Grove
ADT: 5,500
Lane Miles: 14.00
Total Cost: $1,366,042
Funded: $630,000
Connecting Truck Routes: Municipality
Agency: Boone County (on behalf of Flora Township)
Route: Irene Road
Beginning Termini: U.S. 20
Ending Termini: Beverly Materials and William Charles Quarries
ADT: 3,200
Lane Miles: 4.00
Total Cost: $702,919
Funded: $246,000
Connecting Truck Routes: U.S. 20
DEKALB COUNTY:
Agency: DeKalb County
Route: Chicago Road
Beginning Termini: Illinois 23
Ending Termini: Shabbona Road
ADT: 1,050
Lane Miles: 13.99
Total Cost: $1,591,000
Funded: $ 651,370
Connecting Truck Routes: Illinois 23
Agency: DeKalb County
Route: Waterman Road, Perry Road, South First Street
Beginning Termini: Village of Waterman
Ending Termini: City of DeKalb
ADT: 510/2,000/ 950
Lane Miles: 20.94
Total Cost: $3,322,644
Funded: $900,000
Connecting Truck Routes: Municipality
Click here to view the projects that were awarded funding.
“Illinois is the country’s transportation hub, with freight activity a cornerstone of the state’s economy,” Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “At IDOT, we want our local partners to have the necessary tools to manage traffic safely and spur even more job creation and economic growth.”
The grants are made possible through IDOT’s Truck Access Route Program, which allows counties, municipalities and townships to apply for assistance in upgrading roads to accommodate 80,000-pound trucks and become designated truck routes. A maximum of $900,000 can be awarded to projects that improve connections to other designated truck routes and businesses that generate truck traffic. Additional information on the program can be found here.
Last month, IDOT provided the third of six $250 million installments to local governments as part of the six-year, $33.2 billion capital program
