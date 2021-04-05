Advertisement

Beloit Police investigating two non-fatal shootings less than 24 hours apart

It is unknown whether these incidents are related
(WIFR)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating two non-fatal shots fired incidents.

The first incident occurred Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m. at Fourth St. and Portland Avenue.

BPD says a 25-year-old male victim was in his vehicle when a red Lincoln SUV pulled up next to him and someone inside shot him. The victim drove himself to a local hospital.

The second incident took place early Sunday morning just after midnight in the 1400 block of Randall St.

BPD says a 41-year-old man was sitting outside on his porch when he was shot. He was treated a local hospital for his injury.

It is unknown whether these two incidents are related. NBC15 has reached out to the Beloit Police Department for more information and will update this story as more information becomes available.

