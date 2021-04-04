Two dead, three injured after car accident in Stephenson County Saturday night

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are dead and three others are injured after a two vehicle accident on Saturday night in Stephenson County.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the two vehicle accident with injuries and entrapment on Winneshiek Road, west of Afolkey Road in Lancaster Township around 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger of the car was transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital by ambulance. The driver of the second vehicle was transported by helicopter to OSF and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two juvenile passengers were also transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

The names are being withheld at this time pending family notification. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is still under investigation.

