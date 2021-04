ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the 1300 block of Arthur according to a tweet posted around 6:15 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation and ask people to avoid the area.

Death investigation in the 1300 block of Arthur. This is an active investigation. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 4, 2021

