New vintage shop opens in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Downtown Rockford welcomes a new business and for those into original vintage clothing and vinyl from the 1990s, you are in luck!

Smiley’s Vintage is now located on the second floor of the Rockford City Market building on North Madison Street. Owner Ryan Smiley says his show tells 1980s and 1990s vintage tees along with a buy, sell and trade program for merchandise. Smiley says he was born and raised in Rockford and adds opening up shop in his hometown means a lot.

Smiley says, “I just wanted my own store and I knew Rockford needed it. I knew younger people kind of have a place to go to and do something. I saw there was a need for it and it wasn’t out there so I wanted to be the one to do it.”

