More 70s for Easter Sunday and less windy, showers and storm chances follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a warm and breezy Saturday, the warmth will last through the Easter holiday and winds will be a bit lighter. This will create ideal outdoor conditions before more active pattern arrives after the holiday with several chances for showers and storms.

A lighter south breeze and mostly sunny skies for Easter itself will make for an absolutely gorgeous afternoon. Highs will continue to climb through the 70s in the afternoon. Winds will relax some, around 10-15 mph at times. This comes on the heels of Rockford’s first 70°+ day since November 10, 2020 which is 144 days ago. A high of 72 degrees is normal for May 15, so we are definitely getting some action on some unseasonable warmth. It’s likely that Easter Sunday 2021 will finish as one of the warmest Easter Sundays in Rockford history.

Some moisture will try and move back into the region late Sunday night into Monday. This will bring in a chance of a few isolated showers and even a thunderstorm or two as we head into the new work week. The best chance for rain and thunderstorms appears to be in the Wednesday and Wednesday night time period.

Highs on Monday will again be well into the 70s and the same can be said on Tuesday. A slow-moving area of low pressure will keep chances for showers and storms going through Thursday before we quiet and cool down slightly down towards the end of the week and next weekend.

