Local author hosts Easter egg hunt for families and friends to enjoy

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Royce Dixon Sr. is the author of Jojo’s Learning Adventures and teamed up with Second Christian Church, Just Like That Creations and Texas Roadhouse to host Jojo’s Easter Egg Hunt.

Kids were able to look for colorful eggs and also get their book signed. Dixon says despite of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s exciting to hold this event and do it safely. “Give the kids a chance to come out and do something. Get out, get some exercise, run around and just give them something to do. They let everyone know that the church is back open. We’re still wearing our masks we’re still social distancing but you can still come back inside the church,” Dixon says.

