Football Frenzy Recap - Week 3 Saturday Edition

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The last time Hononegah and Boylan met the two were the best in the conference. It was September, 27 2019 where the Titans won handedly and with these two once again jockeying for top dog in the NIC-10 it makes a matchup in 2021 important. Here are the scores and highlights from Saturday’s slate of games around the Stateline.

NIC-10:

Boylan 21, Hononegah 7

Harlem 44, Belvidere North 42

NUIC:

Du-Pec 44, Dakota 0

Galena 14, Orangeville 8

EPC 44, West Carroll 0

Lena-Winslow 32, East Dubuque 12

Aquin 40, Milledgeville 14

BNC:

North Boone 35, Rock Falls 0

