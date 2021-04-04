Five year old boy credited with saving grandpa’s life

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dixon mom Marissa Mickley got the fright of her life on Tuesday morning when her five year old son Kamdyn Face Timed her -- only to show that her father had collapsed of a stoke. Kamdyn begged his mother to call for an ambulance, a move that experts say saved his grandfather’s life.

“It was 11:47 and I was changing my daughter and he was on facetime and said Mama mama you have to call the ambulance.” Mickley said. “When I talked to him on my way, I could see that he wound up wedging a pillow underneath my dad’s head.”

Kamdyn had been staying with his grandfather for the night, and was the only other person home when the stroke happened. Tanya Raleigh, Marissa Mickley’s sister, rushed to the scene. “I got here, the ambulance was here, the officer was here he was inside, so I hurry up, park the truck, he was on the floor -- Kamdyn was there he was so calm and collected -- but I could tell my father had a stroke his whole side was purple.” Raleigh said.

Had Kamdyn not alerted his mom about the stroke, or not been there, Mickley is haunted by the possible outcome. “If he wouldn’t have been here... we don’t know when we would’ve found my dad... with me living out of town.. I only come when I go grocery shopping I do all his shopping for him... I don’t know when I would have found my dad.”

Kevin Mickley is still in the hospital, but is expected to recover.

