Family YMCA hosts Easter Grab and Go making sure kids get holiday treats

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - While many children wait for the Easter bunny to fill their baskets on Easter Sunday, one Stateline organization hopped on the fun early to help make sure kids in their community get some treats.

The Family YMCA in Belvidere hosts Easter Grab and Go, an event that allows families to participate in traditional Easter activities but with a spin to help keep everyone safe. People came to the Y where they could pick up a goody bag filled with crafts, coloring pages and other Easter activities. Jen Jacky with the Y says her team made up 250 bags and adds it feels great to help make this holiday special for the community.

Jacky says, “We love the community, we love being able to put a smile on someone’s face. So we just decided with the whole year being crazy and the pandemic that kids had a lot of things taken away from them this year so why not add something fun in there.”

