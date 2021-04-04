Empower Boone hosts pop-up food market

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - One Stateline community hosts a pop-up market just in time for Easter to help make sure everyone in the community has some food to feed their families.

Empower Boone along with the help of the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the City of Belvidere hosts a pop-up market bringing food items to those who need it host. Organizers say people were able to pick up fresh produce, dairy and veggies to take home to their family. Eric Miller from Empower Boone says these mobile events help make sure everyone in the community has a chance to get the food they may need.

Miller says, “People who can’t get out to Capron to get the assistance they may need from us, we’re trying to bring it to the entire county through these pop up markets. We bring our truck out, we have refrigeration so we can keep perishable items safe for the public to consume. If you can’t come to us our goal is to come to you.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.