Advertisement

Cars and Coffee event kicks off for the season in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Warmer weather usually calls for more cars on the road and Saturday saw many Stateliners bringing out their hot rods to kick off Rockford’s Cars and Coffee event.

Nearly 200 cars filled the Rockford Public School’s Administration Building where people could check out rides and enjoy coffee and doughnuts from Katie’s Cup. The kickoff featured the Screw City Jeeps 815 and Local Enthusiasts District Car Clubs. Organizers say this event is not only fun for people to participate in but also helps build community.

Pastor Mike Thomas of Zion Lutheran Church says, “A couple years ago I saw a show like this and as apart of Katie’s Cup I thought that we could offer coffee and have car groups come and participate with RPS letting us use these parking lots. It’s an amazing partnership here in the Midtown neighborhood.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Elvert Williams
Freeport School District: Bus driver arrested for ‘worst allegations’
A man is dead after crossing Alpine Road and getting hit by a car Friday night.
Man killed while crossing Alpine Road in Rockford Friday night
Rockford Police Department
Rockford PD: 19-year-old man shot in back
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

Latest News

Rockford Cars and Coffee
Smiley's Vintage Supply Opens
BOYLAN
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 3 Saturday Edition
Jojo's Easter Egg Hunt
Belvidere YMCA Easter Grab and Go