Cars and Coffee event kicks off for the season in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Warmer weather usually calls for more cars on the road and Saturday saw many Stateliners bringing out their hot rods to kick off Rockford’s Cars and Coffee event.

Nearly 200 cars filled the Rockford Public School’s Administration Building where people could check out rides and enjoy coffee and doughnuts from Katie’s Cup. The kickoff featured the Screw City Jeeps 815 and Local Enthusiasts District Car Clubs. Organizers say this event is not only fun for people to participate in but also helps build community.

Pastor Mike Thomas of Zion Lutheran Church says, “A couple years ago I saw a show like this and as apart of Katie’s Cup I thought that we could offer coffee and have car groups come and participate with RPS letting us use these parking lots. It’s an amazing partnership here in the Midtown neighborhood.”

