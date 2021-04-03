Man killed while crossing Alpine Road in Rockford Friday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 30-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing Alpine Road in Rockford on Friday night.

Police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Friday for a call that a pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Alpine Road and Beach Street, one block north of Harrison Avenue.

The man later died from his injuries sustained from the crash. The driver of the vehicle did remain on the scene.

30-year-old male pedestrian hit while crossing Alpine has died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle did remain at the scene. Details will follow if and when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 3, 2021

Rockford Police say details will follow if and when they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.