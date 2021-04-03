OSF reveals new state-of-the-art radiation machine at cancer care center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center upgrades its Patricia D. Pepe Center for Cancer Care to ensure patients have the best care and treatment possible.

The biggest chance comes in a new machine that will assist with radiation treatment. Doctors at the hospital say the Varian True Beam Linear Accelerator is one of the most advanced radiation machines on the market. Dr. Iftekhar Ahmad says with this new technology, the hospital can offer breast cancer patients targeted techniques that will limit the dose of radiation entering other organs, in particular the heart.

Ahmad says, “One of the biggest advantages of having this technology is were going be able to treat patients with a lot more precise radiation than before along with that the patients are going to be treated a lot faster. They are also going to be monitored continually during their treatment so if there is any sudden movements or any change in breathing, the radiation treatment will actually stop until it gets back in the normal range.”

