Advertisement

Football Frenzy Recap - Week 3

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - The Easter holiday weekend had some teams move their games up to Thursday, while others pushed it back to Saturday. Nonetheless, Good Friday had plenty of great high school football action. Here are the scores and highlights from Friday’s slate of games around the Stateline.

NIC-10

Freeport 33, Belvidere 8

Big Northern

#2 Byron 14, #10 Genoa-Kingston 0

#6 Stillman Valley 15, Lutheran 6

Winnebago 19, Dixon 14

NUIC

Stockton 44, Rockford Christian 20

Forreston 38, Amboy 6

Western Big 6

#7 Sterling 28, Quincy 7

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Elvert Williams
Freeport School District: Bus driver arrested for ‘worst allegations’
A man is dead after crossing Alpine Road and getting hit by a car Friday night.
Man killed while crossing Alpine Road in Rockford Friday night
Rockford Police Department
Rockford PD: 19-year-old man shot in back
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

Latest News

Football Frenzy Recap - Week 3 Saturday Edition
Stillman Valley moved to 2-0 with a win over Lutheran. It was the Crusaders first game of the...
Football Frenzy - Week 3
FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth...
All-Star Game yanked from Georgia in response to voting law
Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks bring back Vinnie Hinostroza in trade with Panthers