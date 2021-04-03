Advertisement

Easterseals, Hyundai on Perryville raise awareness on Autism World Day

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a disorder that affects 1 in every 54 children across the country and now we bring awareness of the inflection on Autism World Day.

Signs of Autism usually appear in-between 18 months and 3 years and is characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. Today, the Easterseals hosted a fundraiser event along with Lawn Care by Walker at the Hyundai dealership on Perryville Road.

Debbie Walters owns Lawn Care by Walker and is the parent of a child with autism. She says when you’re a parent of a child with autism, it can seem like you’re alone but you’re not. Walters says, “Easterseals was there to help us get through everything. And without that support, like I said, my son Grant could not be where he’s at today. Besides having my son that’s autistic, I have two other children. And a lot of times I had to put the other children to the side because I had to deal with him. So people need to understand that those siblings also go through a lot when they have a sibling that does have special needs, and they become their support.”

