Crimson Ridge in a league of their own hosting a Rockford Peaches bat signing

Crimson Ridge hosts a Rockford Peaches apparel sale and bat signing Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When it comes to celebrating Rockford’s rich history of women’s baseball on this second and third day of April, Crimson Ridge is in a league of their own!

To celebrate the opening of the Major League Baseball season, SPoRT Makeup is hosting an autograph signing at Crimson Ridge Friday and Saturday April 2 and 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Peaches bat girls Sonja Brace and Charlene O’Brien were on hand to sign baseballs and caps sold by SPoRT apparel.

Proceeds from the sale benefits the International Women’s Baseball Center’s plan to build a museum and education facility across from Beyer Stadium where the Rockford Peaches played. Christine Haeggquist of SPoRT says, “To be able to teach young women, young girls, at an early age that they can play baseball. That there’s no barriers. That they can do anything that you can do. It’s amazing to have a facility like that to be able to educate young women.”

SPoRT Apparel and Collectibles offers exclusive limited-edition items including tees, hoodies, joggers, Rockford Peaches logo boxed baseballs, mugs, stickers, clings and patches.

SPoRT Apparel and Collectibles launched at Crimson Ridge in October 2020.

