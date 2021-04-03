CDC eases travel restrictions, travels agents say a travel boom on the horizon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The CDC announced on Friday that fully vaccinated Americans can travel around the country without restrictions because their risk of getting seriously ill or passing COVID-19 to another person is low.

Charlie Sturm of Lindstrom Travel in Rockford says this could be a boom to the travel industry, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sturm says, “Flights are filling up, it’s not as open as it used to be. We’re now seeing numbers of passengers here in the U.S. that we were doing last March, when things were just starting to shut down.”

The surge is already underway and Sturm says he’s seeing it in his office. Sturm says, “Spring break was very busy for us, we sent a lot of people away for Spring Break and we didn’t hear of anyone having to stay in their destination.”

Zack Oakley of the Chicago Rockford International Airport says that staff there is preparing for, and expecting a surge in summer travel. “It’s going to be a lot closer to normal than last year. With the vaccine rollout and all of this pent up demand for travel, being able to get out and have some sort of a vacation or just a weekend away that sense of comfort with the new guidance bodes well for the airports and the airlines.”

While the guidance may be exciting, the CDC still advises unvaccinated Americans to stay home and avoid non-essential travel. The agency still heavily advises against any international travel.

