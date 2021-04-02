Two candidates face off in a heated race for Freeport Mayor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Get out and vote! This is very important,” said Freeport Mayoral candidate, Ronnie J. Bush.

Freeport voters will cast their final ballot on Tuesday, to decide who will serve as Mayor for the next four years.

“I stood on a few things for my platform,” said Freeport Mayor, Jodi Miller. “of standing against raising property taxes, the city’s portion of that, improving infrastructure, and cleaning up our neighborhoods. I’ve been true to my word.”

Miller took over in 2017 and said the city still has work to do. Her opponent, Ronnie J. Bush is a Stephensen County board member but served more than 20 years on the Freeport City Council.

“I’m seeing things that are being done that are really frustrating to me,” Bush said. “I’ve seen no leadership in City Hall.”

Bush said if he were elected, he would make an effort to repair the streets and upgrade the city’s water and sewer infrastructure - something he said the current administration hasn’t taken strong enough initiative to fix.

“It was bad anyway, but it’s getting worse,” said Bush. “Just because of not having the proper planning.”

Miller disagrees. She said the city put significant investment into improving infrastructure since she took office.

“In fact, our road infrastructure, we have increased that by 110 percent,” said Miller. “I’m actually motivated by helping and serving people, so I think it’s critical that we continue on the path that we are.”

“My family had been really involved in the city of Freeport, therefore, I have that heart and desire to serve the people,” said Bush.

Regardless of who you vote for, both candidates encourage everyone to get out and vote on Tuesday if they haven’t already participated in early voting. Miller said results will be determined sometime Tuesday evening.

