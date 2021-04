ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old man was shot in the back on Friday evening in Rockford.

Police are investigating in the 900 block of Parkview Avenue. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his back.

Shooting investigation in the 900 block of Parkview. A 19-year-old male victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his back. Please avoid the area of Spring Creek and Parkview. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 2, 2021

The community is asked to avoid the area of Spring Creek and Parkview.

