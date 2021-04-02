Advertisement

Rock Co. releases name of man who drowned in Turtle Creek

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Dept. released its preliminary findings Friday in the death of an 82-year-old Beloit man whose body was recovered from Turtle Creek earlier this week.

In its report, the medical examiner identified the man as Eugene Kwasniak and noted that his death was consistent with an accidental drowning.

Kwasniak’s body was found shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the creek, near the 1800 block of Arrowhead Drive, according to the medical examiner. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death remains under investigation by the Beloit Police Dept. and the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Dept.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Elvert Williams
Freeport School District: Bus driver arrested for ‘worst allegations’
A man is dead after crossing Alpine Road and getting hit by a car Friday night.
Man killed while crossing Alpine Road in Rockford Friday night
Rockford Police Department
Rockford PD: 19-year-old man shot in back
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

Latest News

Rockford Cars and Coffee
Smiley's Vintage Supply Opens
BOYLAN
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 3 Saturday Edition
Jojo's Easter Egg Hunt
Belvidere YMCA Easter Grab and Go