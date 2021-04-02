Rock Co. releases name of man who drowned in Turtle Creek

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Dept. released its preliminary findings Friday in the death of an 82-year-old Beloit man whose body was recovered from Turtle Creek earlier this week.

In its report, the medical examiner identified the man as Eugene Kwasniak and noted that his death was consistent with an accidental drowning.

Kwasniak’s body was found shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the creek, near the 1800 block of Arrowhead Drive, according to the medical examiner. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death remains under investigation by the Beloit Police Dept. and the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Dept.

