Princeton resident arrested for Burglary and assault in Dixon

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) -The Dixon Police Department arrested Brian T. Shumack, 48, of Princeton, for burglary and aggravated assault.

On Friday at 12:03 a.m., police received a call for a burglary in progress at Al and Leda’s Pizzeria. A suspect was seen inside the business.

Officers arrived to the scene and saw an individual fleeing westbound from the location. Officers from Dixon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police set up a perimeter in the area, and a Dixon department K9 was used to track the suspect.

The K9 found the suspect at a vehicle parked on Lincoln Way, west of the business. Officers told the driver to exit the vehicle, but he drove away. A Lee County deputy was standing near the suspect vehicle and had to move to avoid being struck.

Officers continued to search for the suspect and a short time later, found the vehicle traveling in the 100 block of West Morgan Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and Shumack was taken into custody without incident.

Shumack was processed and turned over to the Lee County Jail to await for bond to be set. Anyone with information regarding this incident or other illegal activity is asked to call the Dixon Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488. Callers who provide information that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

