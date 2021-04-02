Illinois reporting 3,235 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,235 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 24 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,251,346 cases, including 21,349 deaths.

Over the past week, Illinois is averaging 2,634 new coronavirus cases per day, up 28 percent from one week ago.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 3.5 percent for the second day in a row, up from 2.9 percent one week ago, and a pandemic-low of 2.1 percent on March 13.

As of Thursday night, 1,445 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 314 in the ICU and 129 on ventilators. It’s the most daily hospitalizations in Illinois since Feb. 24, and the state is now averaging 1,384 daily COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past week, up 13 percent from one week ago.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.