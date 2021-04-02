Hospice employee surprised with community hero award

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Serenity Hospice and Home employee in Oregon was surprised with the first Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce Community Hero Award on Wednesday, March 31.

Debra Johnson put her life on the line for others without hesitation.

For months she alone provided in home hospice care, sometimes without the best PPE, as early on it wasn't available. For putting her life on the line and going above and beyond during the covid pandemic, she has been awarded $5,000. ($4,000 & $1,000 in chamber bucks which spend like cash at any chamber business.) Funded by Exelon

At Serenity Hospice & Home in Oregon, employee Debra Johnson was the first employee who volunteered to enter the homes of sick patients to provide comfort and care. For months she alone provided in home hospice care, sometimes without the best PPE, as early on it wasn’t available. But the challenges did not deter her according to the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce.

Johnson continues as a model health care hero today as the pandemic continues – and many families in Ogle County are appreciative of her efforts. The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to recognize this hero in our community who has gone above and beyond to help our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our first recipient, Debra Johnson, truly put her life on the line for others without hesitation.”

The hero was presented with flowers, balloons, a check for $4,000 and $1,000 in chamber bucks, according to the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce.

