Freeport School District: Bus driver arrested for ‘worst allegations’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to Stephenson County Court records, Freeport School District 145 bus driver Elvert Williams has been charged with seven counts of child porn as of Friday afternoon.

The school district made an announcement Friday afternoon.

Arrest of FSD bus driver Elvert Williams. (Arrest of FSD bus driver Elvert Williams.)

“The allegations are among the worst that can be made against any adult, especially a school district employee,” a letter from the school district said.

The employee was placed on administrative leave pending further action, according to FSD 145. WIFR interviewed Williams for a story in Aug. 2020.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement. If additional information is made available to the District, we will provide updates as appropriate,” the school district said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.