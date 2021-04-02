Advertisement

Freeport School District: Bus driver arrested for ‘worst allegations’

The employee was placed on administrative leave pending further action, according to FSD 145.
Elvert Williams
Elvert Williams(Elvert Williams)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to Stephenson County Court records, Freeport School District 145 bus driver Elvert Williams has been charged with seven counts of child porn as of Friday afternoon.

The school district made an announcement Friday afternoon.

Arrest of FSD bus driver Elvert Williams.
Arrest of FSD bus driver Elvert Williams.(Arrest of FSD bus driver Elvert Williams.)

“The allegations are among the worst that can be made against any adult, especially a school district employee,” a letter from the school district said.

The employee was placed on administrative leave pending further action, according to FSD 145. WIFR interviewed Williams for a story in Aug. 2020.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement. If additional information is made available to the District, we will provide updates as appropriate,” the school district said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
A man is dead after crossing Alpine Road and getting hit by a car Friday night.
Man killed while crossing Alpine Road in Rockford Friday night
Rockford Police Department
Rockford PD: 19-year-old man shot in back
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

Latest News

Rockford Cars and Coffee
Smiley's Vintage Supply Opens
BOYLAN
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 3 Saturday Edition
Jojo's Easter Egg Hunt
Belvidere YMCA Easter Grab and Go