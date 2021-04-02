Blackhawks bring back Vinnie Hinostroza in trade with Panthers

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - If there is one thing Blackhawks General Manager Stan Bowman likes to do, its bring back former players in trades. Friday, Chicago re-acquired Vinnie Hinostroza in a trade that sent Rockford IceHogs forward Brad Morrison to the Florida Panthers.

Hinostroza was selected by the Blackhawks in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Draft. The 26-year-old appeared in 106 regular season games with Chicago from 2015-18, tallying 13 goals and 26 assists. He also skated in one postseason contest for the club in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Barlett native was part of the trade that sent him and Marian Hossa to Arizona in 2018. He spent two seasons (2018-2020) with the Coyotes. He had 16 goals and 23 assists in 72 games in his first season in the desert.

In parts of four seasons in Rockford, Hinostroza played 109 games, scored 30 goals and tallied 52 assists for the IceHogs from 2014-2017.

This season, Hinostroza played in nine games with Florida and did not record a point. He last skated for the Panthers on March 25 against the Blackhawks. Hinostroza is on an expiring deal that comes with a $1,000,000 salary cap hit.

Morrison plays six games this year with the IceHogs. The 24-year-old came to Rockford this season as part of the deal that sent Olli Maatta to the Los Angeles Kings. Morrison scored three goals and had two assists in his short stint with the Hogs.

