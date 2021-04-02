A winning Easter weekend ahead with late-May like temperatures in store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This Good Friday was definitely good in the weather department, too as temperatures made their way into the 50s for highs. Southerly winds have returned and will continue into Saturday, which will help in aiding our temperatures to continue going up.

Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees are likely for Saturday before the real warming arrives for Easter Sunday. Friday morning observed a wind chill of 14 degrees just before 8 a.m.. In 55 hours time to mid-day on Easter Sunday, we look to warm our temperatures by nearly 60 degrees to the lower 70s for Easter Sunday. The forecast high of 74 degrees is not normal for April 4, rather it’s normal for May 22-24. Be sure to get the shorts out and have some Easter celebrations outside!

A 60° warm-up will occur over the span of 55 hours and it will soon feel like the end of May. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Easter Sunday 2021 looks to be one of the warmest in recent years and potentially ever on record! While we aren’t looking to break the all-time warmest Easter high temperature of 84 degrees from 1977, we may run for 2021 to get in the top 5 warmest ever. The 5th warmest Easter Sunday on record is 75 degrees from 1989 and the forecast for this year is 74 degrees. Either way, it will be quite a warm one.

Easter 2021 looks to be a warm one, likely one of the warmest on record. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Skies will remain sunny until a system pulling in from the west brings an increase in clouds on Tuesday followed by an increasing chance for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm that night into Wednesday.

Enjoy the sunshine this weekend before the clouds, and the rain chances return next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After a winning weekend, we are tracking the return of some rain chances into the first week of April. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

